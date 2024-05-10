10. Addition Reactions
Addition Reaction
2:11 minutes
Problem 8-50h
Using 1,2-dimethylcyclohexene as your starting material, show how you would synthesize the following compounds. (Once you have shown how to synthesize a compound, you may use it as the starting material in any later parts of this problem.) If a chiral product is shown, assume that it is part of a racemic mixture. <IMAGE>
h. <IMAGE>
