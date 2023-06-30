Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry16. Conjugated SystemsConjugated Hydrohalogenation (1,2 vs 1,4 addition)
Problem 8e
Draw the products obtained from the reaction of one equivalent of HBr with one equivalent of 1,3,5-hexatriene. a. Which product(s) will predominate if the reaction is under kinetic control? b. Which product(s) will predominate if the reaction is under thermodynamic control?

