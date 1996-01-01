9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Dehydration Reaction
Problem 8.68a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(•••) When using sulfuric acid, but in the absence of other nucleophiles like water or bromide ion, less stable alkenes can be isomerized to their more stable isomer. Provide a mechanism for these acid-catalyzed isomerization reactions. [This is one illustration of the principle of microscopic reversibility.]
(a) <IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
18
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 4 videos