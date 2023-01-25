Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry5. ChiralityAtropisomers
3:24 minutes
Problem 5d
Textbook Question

Draw three-dimensional representations of the following compounds. Which have asymmetric carbon atoms? Which have no asymmetric carbons but are chiral anyway? Use your models for parts (a) through (d) and any others that seem unclear. a. ClHC═C═CHCl 1,3-dichloropropadiene b. ClHC═C═CHCH3 1-chlorobuta-1,2-diene

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
42
Was this helpful?
2:15m

Watch next

Master Recognizing chiral molecules with zero chiral centers. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
02:15
Recognizing chiral molecules with zero chiral centers.
Johnny Betancourt
380
1
1
02:12
Determining if allenes are chiral or not.
Johnny Betancourt
240
5
00:57
Is the following allene chiral?
Johnny Betancourt
238
3
00:35
Is the following allene chiral?
Johnny Betancourt
181
1
01:22
Determining if substituted biphenyls are chiral or not.
Johnny Betancourt
160
3
00:29
Is the following substituted biphenyl chiral?
Johnny Betancourt
138
1
00:45
Is the following substituted biphenyl chiral?
Johnny Betancourt
99
4
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.