Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Elimination Reactions Elimination reactions involve the removal of atoms or groups from a molecule, resulting in the formation of a double bond or a ring structure. In organic chemistry, these reactions are typically classified as either E1 or E2 mechanisms, depending on whether they occur in a stepwise or concerted manner. Understanding the conditions and mechanisms of elimination is crucial for predicting the products of reactions involving alkyl halides and alcohols. Recommended video: Guided course 00:40 00:40 Recognizing Elimination Reactions.

E2 Mechanism The E2 mechanism is a type of elimination reaction where a base removes a proton from a β-carbon while a leaving group departs from the α-carbon, resulting in the formation of a double bond. This mechanism is concerted, meaning that bond-breaking and bond-forming occur simultaneously. E2 reactions typically require strong bases and are favored by sterically hindered substrates, making them relevant for reactions involving secondary and tertiary halides. Recommended video: Guided course 09:36 09:36 Drawing the E2 Mechanism.