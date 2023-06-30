Histidine is an important catalytic residue found at the active
sites of many enzymes. In many cases, histidine appears
to remove protons or to transfer protons from
one location to another.
(a) Show which nitrogen atom of the histidine heterocycle
is basic and which is not.
(b) Use resonance forms to show why the protonated form
of histidine is a particularly stable cation.
(c) Show the structure that results when histidine accepts
a proton on the basic nitrogen of the heterocycle and then
is deprotonated on the other heterocyclic nitrogen. Explain
how histidine might function as a pipeline to transfer protons
between sites within an enzyme and its substrate.
