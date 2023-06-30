Skip to main content
Pure (S)-2-bromo-2-fluorobutane reacts with methoxide ion in methanol to give a mixture of (S)-2-fluoro-2-methoxybutane and three fluoroalkenes. b. Propose a mechanism to show how (S)-2-bromo-2-fluorobutane reacts to give (S)-2-fluoro-2-methoxybutane. Has this reaction gone with retention or inversion of configuration?

