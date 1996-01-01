6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Hammond Postulate
Problem 11.17
The most stable intermediate forms first. Explain this statement by showing a reaction coordinate diagram for the formation of a 3° carbocation over a 2° carbocation in the following alkene addition reaction.
<IMAGE>
