The dehydrogenation of butane to trans-but-2-ene has ΔH° = +116 kJ/mol (+27.6 kcal/mol) and ΔS° = +117J/kelvin-mol (+28.0 cal/kelvin-mol).
a. Compute the value of ΔG° for dehydrogenation at room temperature (25 °C or 298 °K). Is dehydrogenation favored or disfavored?
HINT: When you are doing synthesis problems, avoid using these high-temperature industrial methods.
They require specialized equipment, and they produce variable mixtures of products.
