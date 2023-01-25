Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry6. Thermodynamics and KineticsEntropy
6:04 minutes
Problem 7a
Textbook Question

The dehydrogenation of butane to trans-but-2-ene has ΔH° = +116 kJ/mol (+27.6 kcal/mol) and ΔS° = +117J/kelvin-mol (+28.0 cal/kelvin-mol). a. Compute the value of ΔG° for dehydrogenation at room temperature (25 °C or 298 °K). Is dehydrogenation favored or disfavored? HINT: When you are doing synthesis problems, avoid using these high-temperature industrial methods. They require specialized equipment, and they produce variable mixtures of products.

Verified Solution
clock
6m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
109
Was this helpful?
2:46m

Watch next

Master Explaining what entropy is. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
02:46
Explaining what entropy is.
Johnny Betancourt
296
07:11
3 ways to increase entropy.
Johnny Betancourt
179
6
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.