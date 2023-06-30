Biphenyl is two benzene rings joined by a single bond. The site of substitution for a biphenyl is determined by (1) which phenyl ring is more activated (or less deactivated), and (2) which position on that ring is most reactive, using the fact that a phenyl substituent is activating and ortho, para-directing.
(b) Predict the mononitration products of the following compounds.
(iv)
Verified Solution
7m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
37
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master EAS Review with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt