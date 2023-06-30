Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and BeyondElectrophilic Aromatic Substitution
14:36 minutes
Problem 17e
Biphenyl is two benzene rings joined by a single bond. The site of substitution for a biphenyl is determined by (1) which phenyl ring is more activated (or less deactivated), and (2) which position on that ring is most reactive, using the fact that a phenyl substituent is activating and ortho, para-directing. (a) Use resonance forms of a sigma complex to show why a phenyl substituent should be ortho, para-directing.

