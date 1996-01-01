Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry16. Conjugated SystemsHOMO LUMO
In the first step of the mechanism of alkene hydrobromination, which of the following orbitals is the LUMO?
The figure illustrates a reaction. The reaction contains two reactants and one product. The first reactant has the following structure: A 3-carbon alkene chain is depicted as a line structure using 2 zigzag lines. A double bond is present between C 2 and C 3. The second reactant is H B r written over the reaction arrow. The product has the following structure: A 3-carbon alkane chain is depicted as a line structure using 2 zigzag lines. C 2 is single bonded to B r above.

