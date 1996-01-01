Skip to main content
Multiple Choice
In the first step of the mechanism of alkene hydrobromination, which of the following orbitals is the LUMO?
A
C=C π
B
Br
-
sp
3
C
H–Br σ*
D
C
+
p
11
2:35m
