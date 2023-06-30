Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry24. CarbohydratesMonosaccharides - Aldose-Ketose Rearrangement
5:46 minutes
Problem 22
Textbook Question

In glycolysis, why must glucose-6-phosphate isomerize to fructose-6-phosphate (Section 22.12 ) before the cleavage reaction with aldolase occurs?

Verified Solution
clock
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
3:21m

Watch next

Master General Reaction with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
03:21
General Reaction
Johnny Betancourt
107
05:22
Mechanism
Johnny Betancourt
60
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.