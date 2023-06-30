Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Johnny
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Organic Chemistry
24. Carbohydrates
Monosaccharides - Aldose-Ketose Rearrangement
5:46 minutes
Problem 22
Textbook Question
In glycolysis, why must glucose-6-phosphate isomerize to fructose-6-phosphate (Section 22.12 ) before the cleavage reaction with aldolase occurs?
Verified Solution
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
3:21m
Watch next
Master
General Reaction
with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
03:21
General Reaction
Johnny Betancourt
107
05:22
Mechanism
Johnny Betancourt
60
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.