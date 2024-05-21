12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Leaving Group Conversions - Sulfonyl Chlorides
7:18 minutes
Problem 11.10c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Show how you would convert propan-1-ol to
the following compounds using tosylate intermediates.
You may use whatever additional reagents are needed.
(c) CH3CH2CH2OCH2CH3
(d) CH3CH2CH2CN ethyl propyl etherbutyronitrile
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
4
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice