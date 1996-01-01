12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Leaving Group Conversions Summary
5:05 minutes
Problem 13
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Complete the following multistep syntheses using tosylate formation as one of the steps. The optimum number of steps for each synthesis is shown. (b)
Verified Solution
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
31
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Comparing and contrasting the Alcohol Conversions. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice