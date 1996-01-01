15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Mass Spect:Fragmentation
Problem 13f
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The mass spectra of 1-methoxybutane, 2-methoxybutane, and 2-methoxy-2-methylpropane are shown below. Match each compound with its spectrum.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
60
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Ionization Potentials with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice