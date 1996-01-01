15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Mass Spect:Fragmentation
Problem 13g
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The reaction of (Z)-2-pentene with water and a trace of H2SO4 forms two products. Identify the products from their mass spectra.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
43
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Ionization Potentials with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice