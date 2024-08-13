Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molecular Weight and Boiling Point Molecular weight is the sum of the atomic weights of all atoms in a molecule, influencing physical properties like boiling point. Generally, higher molecular weight compounds have higher boiling points due to increased van der Waals forces. However, in this case, despite compound II having a higher molecular weight, its lower boiling point can be attributed to weaker intermolecular forces due to the presence of electronegative fluorine atoms, which disrupt hydrogen bonding. Recommended video: Guided course 03:08 03:08 How IMFs are related to melting and boiling points.

Dipole Moment The dipole moment is a measure of the polarity of a molecule, indicating the separation of positive and negative charges. A higher dipole moment suggests stronger intermolecular interactions, which can lead to higher boiling points. In this comparison, propan-2-ol (I) has a higher dipole moment than the hexafluoro analog (II), suggesting that I has stronger hydrogen bonding, contributing to its higher boiling point despite its lower molecular weight. Recommended video: Guided course 01:46 01:46 How dipole-dipole forces work.