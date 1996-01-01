Compare the properties of propan-2-ol (I) and the hexafluoro analog (II).
(a) Compound II has almost triple the molecular weight of I, but II has a lower boiling point. Explain.
e. Which has a greater Ka: cyclohexanol or phenol?
f. Which is a stronger acid: cyclohexanol or phenol?
In the context of ranking acidity among substituted benzoic acids, which of the following substituents on the benzene ring increases the acidity of benzoic acid the most?