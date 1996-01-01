26. Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins
Acid-Base Properties of Amino Acids
Problem 22b
Draw the pH–activity profile for an enzyme that has one catalytic group at the active site: b. the catalytic group is a general-base catalyst with a pKa = 7.2.
