26. Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins
Acid-Base Properties of Amino Acids
Problem 22c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The pH–activity profile for glucose-6-phosphate isomerase indicates the participation of a group with a pKa = 6.7 as a basic catalyst and a group with a pKa = 9.3 as an acid catalyst. Draw the pH–activity profile and identify the amino acids that participate in the catalysis.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
42
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Why Amino Acids Exist as Zwitterions with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning