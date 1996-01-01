15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
1H NMR:Spin-Splitting Simple Tree Diagrams
Problem 15e
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Though it wasn't discussed, what coupling constant would you expect for Hₐ and H꜀ in the spectrum of trans-but-2-enoic acid in Figure 15.50? Justify your answer.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
23
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Splitting with J-Values:Simple Tree Diagram with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice