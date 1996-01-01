15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
1H NMR:Spin-Splitting Simple Tree Diagrams
Problem 15d
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Draw the expected signal for a hydrogen with the following coupling constants. (b) Hₐ : δ 3.34 (Jₐ꜀ = 9 , Jₐ₆ = 4 )
