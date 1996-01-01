21. Enolate Chemistry:Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon
Acetoacetic Ester Synthesis
Problem 17d
What alkyl bromide should be used in the acetoacetic ester synthesis of each of the following methyl ketones? b. 2-octanone
