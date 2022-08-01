Propose a Synthesis

Alright guys. So maybe you didn't know it, and that's okay. But what I do want to emphasize here is that this pathway that I'm showing you is one of the more important pathways for aromatic synthesis. And it's one of the fastest ways that you could make an elite. Because if you recall, I've never taught you in E a s mechanism for Angeline. So we have to get creative when we want to make it. So the first thing you do is you add in our group. So that was already done for you. We already have in our group there. So if you wanted to add in our group hopefully you could remember some reactions that you could use to add our groups. For example Friedel crafts operation. Okay, But now the our group is there. What could we do? What? We want to turn this into a a seal aside to rearrange. So the first step to doing that would be a carb oxalic acid. Let's go ahead and do a side chain oxidation with communal four. Now, I'm already noticing I'm gonna run out of room on this box because camera before you could write it. But some professors want to see every single re agent, so it's right that out. It's gonna be in base with heat slash over acid. Okay, so que metaphor is the short way to put it. But now I just included all the re agents. So what that's gonna do, guys, is that's going toe ad. I'm not gonna draw every single structure. I'll just draw it one at a time. That's gonna add a carb oxalic acid here. Remember that you always pretty much can oxidize any side chain to a car oxalic acid as long as it has at least one hydrogen on it, Which it did. Perfect. So the second step would be, Let's figure out a way to make this in a sealed aside, we have to put an end three. So the next step would be to use eso seal too. Okay. S O. C. L two is a very common re agent to turn Carlos Ilich acids in tow. Acid chlorides. Okay, so now I've just kind of heightened the reactivity of my carb oxalic acid derivative. This reaction, the next two reactions that you're gonna find come mostly from your carb oxalic acid derivative section off organic chemistry. And if you want to brush up on any of these reactions, feel free to go look through there. If anything, Even if you haven't learned these reactions yet, just know this pathway because this is the way that you're usually going to use a courteous. So now I've got the SL Co two. That's a great leaving that coins a great leaving group so I can react it with n A and three. Okay, what that's going to do is you got n three negative, right? It's just gonna do a nuclear feel like a seal substitution. Now, that's not the correct mechanism. There should be a Tetra Hydro intermediate. I know, but just letting you know that's the abridged mechanism. Eventually the chlorine gets kicked out and I get something that now looks like this. And three. So, guys, now that you have n three, what could we use as our last free agent to form Annaly? Guys, we can use heat and water, so I'm gonna put heat and water. How so? How does that make Annaly? Well, guys, remember what's gonna happen. What's gonna happen is that two of these nitrogen, They're gonna leave. So you're just gonna instead of being end three, it's gonna rearrange just to end right Then you're our group is gonna pick up and attached to the end. Remember, you're gonna get a double bond all that stuff. Eventually you're gonna d card box, like taking the carbon off. So are you gonna have left is the nitrogen attached to the benzene ring, which is an elite. Okay, so this is a very common way to make an a lean in organic chemistry to maybe not so much in the lap but synthetically. You'll see this pathway come up sometimes. Um, just to help you guys out in terms of a shortcut, I'm not sure if you guys have noticed yet. There is one. Which is that if you ever want to predict what the Amine is gonna look like at the end, all you have to do is just look at your Aysal as I take your art group, take your our group and add the n h two to it. That's all I have to do. So in this case, noticed that my our group was a benzene ring. So in this case, All I would do is I would take my benzene ring and I would add an intro to to it. And I would say that's gonna be a product. Okay, now, obviously that mechanistic Lee, that's terrible. But as a shortcut, if you're you know, you're all your exams air time. So you have to be shrewd about how you use your time. This is a great shortcut that you can use. You can just say the courteous rearrangement just adds an N H to tow whatever argued by already had. Okay, awesome guys. So I hope that made sense. I hope you found this video helpful. Let's go ahead and move on to the next video.

