Hey, guys, in this video, we're gonna break down the mechanism for a reaction called the Hoffman Rearrangement. So, guys, the Hoffman rearrangement is also known as the Hoffman degradation. So if you hear that term, just consider it synonymous with Hoffman rearrangement. And it's a method to turn am it's into primary amines. Now, guys, I do wanna let you guys know that this is similar to another mechanism that you may or may not know at this point called the courteous rearrangements. I'm just gonna put here. It's similar to courteous rearrangement. Okay, so just letting you know if you are. If you have seen that my video in that reaction or if you've learned about it already, this mechanism is going to remind you a whole lot of that one. Okay, they kind of kind of similar. Now, if you don't know that reaction yet, it's fine, because I'm gonna teach you the mechanism anyway, so you don't need to know the courteous to understand this reaction, okay, but similar to courteous, there's gonna be two really similar things here, which is that this is a reaction that goes through an isocyanate. Um, intermediate. Okay, now I use the term intermediate here. Very precautious, Lee, because I don't like to say intermediate, actually. Sounds like it's got a charger, that it's like a highly energized species. I society, it's pretty stable. I'm just saying It's like an intermediary structure where we make the isocyanate first, and then we add something to it. Okay, So just, you know, make sure that we're clear on that. And then also similar to courteous. It's gonna liberate C 02 gas as a byproduct. Okay, but other than that, it's a mechanism all on its own. Okay, So, guys, here's the general reaction. We've got an amad, and you acted with two different steps. One is you have a base. Okay, so you have some kind of base that's gonna deep protein ate the nitrogen, turn it into a nuclear file, and we've got an Electra filic br to. Okay, The B R two is gonna be with the nitrogen, then attacks. Okay, Um, after your ableto add one equivalent of the bro Mean, what we're gonna see is a rearrangement take place and the D card box elation that's gonna produce our gas or co two gas and the part we really care about the mean Now notice that one thing that happens here just talking in general terms is that the our group that was originally on one side of the carbon eel eventually gets attached directly to the end. So notice that before I had them separated by a carbon, and now I have them directly attached to each other. That's because I'm able to get rid of the carbon in the middle through my dick, our box elation that you're gonna see later. Okay, so in the next video, I'm gonna go through the whole mechanism of popular arrangement. So you guys know exactly what to expect?

