13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Organometallic Cumulative Practice
5:50 minutes
Problem 18-7a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic
conversions by adding an organolithium reagent to an acid.
(c) pentanoic acid → heptan-3-one
(d) phenylacetic acid → 3,3-dimethyl-1-phenylbutan-2-one
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
3
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice