13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Organometallic Cumulative Practice
2:19 minutes
Problem 17-67a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The Reformatsky reaction is an addition reaction in which an organozinc reagent is used instead of a Grignard reagent to add to the carbonyl group of
an aldehyde or a ketone. Because the organozinc reagent is less reactive than a Grignard reagent, a nucleophilic addition to the ester group does not occur.
The organozinc reagent is prepared by treating an a-bromo ester with zinc.
<IMAGE>
Describe how each of the following compounds can be prepared, using a Reformatsky reaction:
a. <IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
15
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice