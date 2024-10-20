Examine each molecule to identify any asymmetric carbon atoms. Start with 2-butanol: The structure of 2-butanol is CH₃CH(OH)CH₂CH₃. The second carbon atom is bonded to four different groups: a methyl group (CH₃), a hydroxyl group (OH), an ethyl group (CH₂CH₃), and a hydrogen atom (H). This makes it chiral.

