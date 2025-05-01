Show how the following compounds could be prepared from 2-methylpropane:
b. 2-methyl-1-propene
Show how the following compounds could be prepared from 2-methylpropane:
b. 2-methyl-1-propene
The cationic polymerization of isobutylene (2-methylpropene) is shown in Section 8-16A. Isobutylene is often polymerized under free-radical conditions. Propose a mechanism for the free-radical polymerization of isobutylene.
Show how you would convert (in one or two steps) 1-phenylpropane to the three products shown below. In each case, explain what unwanted reactions might produce undesirable impurities in the product.
Show how you would synthesize each compound, starting with alkenes or cycloalkenes that contain no more than six carbon atoms. You may use any additional reagents you need.
(a)
In the radical bromination of , which hydrogen atom is most likely to be abstracted by a bromine radical?
When the compound (ethylbenzene) is treated with n-bromosuccinimide (NBS) in the presence of light, which of the following is the major product?
Consider this step in a radical reaction: +