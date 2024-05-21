11. Radical Reactions
Radical Synthesis
7:09 minutes
Problem 8-74
The cationic polymerization of isobutylene (2-methylpropene) is shown in [SECTION 8-16A] <IMAGE>. Isobutylene is often polymerized under free-radical conditions. Propose a mechanism for the free-radical polymerization of isobutylene.
