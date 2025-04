Calculate the age: Use the formula for radiometric dating, which involves the initial quantity of the isotope, the remaining quantity, and the half-life. The formula is: \( t = \frac{\ln(\frac{N_0}{N})}{\lambda} \), where \( t \) is the age, \( N_0 \) is the initial quantity, \( N \) is the remaining quantity, and \( \lambda \) is the decay constant.