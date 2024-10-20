Recall the definition of each functional group: A carbonyl group contains a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom (C=O). A carboxyl group contains a carbonyl group bonded to a hydroxyl group (COOH). A hydroxyl group consists of an oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom (OH). An amine group contains a nitrogen atom bonded to one or more alkyl or aryl groups (NH2, NHR, or NR2).

