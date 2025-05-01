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Multiple Choice
Which of the following compounds can exist as enantiomers?
A
B
C
D
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the concept of enantiomers: Enantiomers are non-superimposable mirror images of each other, which means the molecule must be chiral.
Determine chirality by looking for a chiral center: A chiral center is typically a carbon atom bonded to four different substituents.
Examine each compound's structure to find if it contains a carbon with four different groups attached.
For the compound \( \mathrm{CH_3CHBrClF} \), check the second carbon: it is bonded to \( \mathrm{H} \), \( \mathrm{Br} \), \( \mathrm{Cl} \), and \( \mathrm{F} \), which are four different substituents, making it a chiral center.
For the other compounds, verify if any carbon has four distinct groups; if not, they cannot exist as enantiomers.
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