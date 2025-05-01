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Multiple Choice
Which stereochemical designation is assigned to naturally occurring ?
A
-aspartic acid
B
-aspartic acid
C
-aspartic acid
D
-aspartic acid
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question asks for the stereochemical designation of naturally occurring aspartic acid, which involves distinguishing between the R/S and D/L systems.
Recall that the R/S system is based on the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules, assigning absolute configuration to chiral centers by ranking substituents and determining the spatial arrangement.
Recognize that the D/L system is a relative configuration system based on the molecule's relation to D- or L-glyceraldehyde, commonly used for amino acids and sugars.
Know that naturally occurring amino acids, including aspartic acid, are typically in the L-configuration in the D/L system, which corresponds to the stereochemistry found in proteins.
Note that for aspartic acid, the L-configuration corresponds to the S absolute configuration at the alpha carbon, except for cysteine where priorities differ; thus, naturally occurring aspartic acid is L- and S-aspartic acid.
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