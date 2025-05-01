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Multiple Choice
Which of the following molecules is achiral?
A
meso-tartaric acid
B
chloropropane
C
lactic acid
D
butanol
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of chirality. A molecule is chiral if it is not superimposable on its mirror image, often due to the presence of at least one stereogenic (chiral) center without an internal plane of symmetry.
Step 2: Analyze each molecule for chiral centers and symmetry. Identify stereocenters by looking for carbon atoms bonded to four different groups.
Step 3: For meso-tartaric acid, recognize that it has two stereocenters but also an internal plane of symmetry, making it achiral despite having chiral centers.
Step 4: For 1-chloropropane, check if there are any stereocenters. Since it has no carbon bonded to four different groups, it is achiral but not meso.
Step 5: For lactic acid and 2-butanol, identify the presence of one stereocenter each, making them chiral molecules without internal symmetry.
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