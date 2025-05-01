Textbook Question
Which substitution reaction takes place more rapidly?
d. CH3CH2Cl + I− or CH3CH2Br + I−
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Which substitution reaction takes place more rapidly?
d. CH3CH2Cl + I− or CH3CH2Br + I−
Which of the following is the best leaving group in a nucleophilic substitution reaction?
Which member in each pair in [PROBLEM 9-68] is a better leaving group?
e. I− or Br−
f. Cl− or Br−
Based on your answer to Assessment 12.8, which bases would you expect to be good leaving groups?
Formation of the carbocation should be fastest for which leaving group?
(a)