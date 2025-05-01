Which member in each pair in [PROBLEM 9-68] is a better leaving group?
c. H2O or H2S
d. HO− or HS−
Which member in each pair in [PROBLEM 9-68] is a better leaving group?
c. H2O or H2S
d. HO− or HS−
Explain why the rate of the reaction of 1-bromo-2-butene with ethanol is increased if silver nitrate is added to the reaction mixture.
Which reaction in each of the following pairs takes place more rapidly? (EtOH is ethyl alcohol; Et2O is diethyl ether.)
a.
b.
c.
Which substitution reaction takes place more rapidly?
d. CH3CH2Cl + I− or CH3CH2Br + I−
Which of the following correctly ranks the leaving groups from worst to best?