Recall that good leaving groups are usually weak bases and can stabilize the negative charge after leaving; common good leaving groups include halides like Br\(\textsuperscript{-}\), I\(\textsuperscript{-}\), and tosylates, while groups like NH\_2\(\textsuperscript{-}\), OH\(\textsuperscript{-}\), and ONa are generally poor leaving groups because they are strong bases or tightly bound.