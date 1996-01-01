6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Hammond Postulate
Problem 4c
In the presence of a small amount of bromine, cyclohexene undergoes the following light-promoted reaction: Cyclohexane + trace Br2 hv—> 3-bromocyclohexene + HBr b. Draw the structure of the rate-limiting transition state. c. Use Hammond's postulate to predict which intermediate most closely resembles this transition state.
