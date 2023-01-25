Deuterium (D) is the hydrogen isotope of mass number 2, with a proton and a neutron in its nucleus. The chemistry of deuterium is nearly identical to the chemistry of hydrogen, except that the
C―D bond is slightly stronger than the
C―H bond by 5.0 kJ/mol (1.2 kcal/
mol). Reaction rates tend to be slower when a C―D bond (as opposed to a C―H bond) is broken in a rate-limiting step.
This effect, called a kinetic isotope effect, is clearly seen in the chlorination of methane. Methane undergoes free-radical chlorination 12 times as fast as tetradeuteriomethane (CD4)
Faster: CH4 + Cl⋅ —> CH3Cl + HCl relative rate= 12
Slower: CD4 + Cl⋅ —> CD3Cl + DCl
relative rate= 1
c. Consider the thermodynamics of the chlorination of methane and the chlorination of ethane, and use the Hammond postulate to explain why one of these reactions has a much larger isotope effect than the other.
