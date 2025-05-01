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Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the major reservoir for phosphorus in the phosphorus cycle?
A
Living organisms
B
Ocean water
C
Atmosphere
D
Sedimentary rocks
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the phosphorus cycle: The phosphorus cycle is the biogeochemical cycle that describes the movement of phosphorus through the lithosphere, hydrosphere, and biosphere.
Identify the role of sedimentary rocks: In the phosphorus cycle, sedimentary rocks are the major reservoir. Phosphorus is primarily found in the form of phosphate ions (PO₄³⁻) in these rocks.
Consider the other options: Living organisms, ocean water, and the atmosphere contain phosphorus, but in much smaller quantities compared to sedimentary rocks.
Recognize the lack of atmospheric phosphorus: Unlike carbon or nitrogen, phosphorus does not have a gaseous phase under normal conditions, so it is not found in the atmosphere.
Conclude with the major reservoir: Given the above points, sedimentary rocks are the largest reservoir of phosphorus in the phosphorus cycle, storing it in mineral form until it is released through weathering.
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