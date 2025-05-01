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Multiple Choice
Provide final product from the reaction of aspartic acid, ATP and ethylamine.
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Identify the reactants: aspartic acid, ATP, and ethylamine. Aspartic acid is an amino acid with a carboxyl group, ATP is a nucleotide with three phosphate groups, and ethylamine is a simple amine.
Recognize the role of ATP in the reaction. ATP is often involved in phosphorylation reactions or as an energy source to drive reactions forward. In this case, ATP can activate the carboxyl group of aspartic acid.
Consider the role of ethylamine. Ethylamine can act as a nucleophile, attacking the activated carboxyl group of aspartic acid to form an amide bond.
Understand the role of Mg²⁺ and inorganic pyrophosphatase. Mg²⁺ is a cofactor that stabilizes the negative charges on ATP, facilitating its role in the reaction. Inorganic pyrophosphatase helps in the hydrolysis of pyrophosphate, driving the reaction forward.
Predict the final product: The reaction likely results in the formation of an amide bond between the carboxyl group of aspartic acid and ethylamine, producing an N-ethyl aspartic acid derivative.
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