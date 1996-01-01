Analyze each option to determine if it fits the formula and the category of alkenes: - 2-methyl-2-butene is an alkene with 5 carbons and one double bond. - 1-pentene is a straight-chain alkene with 5 carbons and one double bond. - cyclopentane is a cycloalkane, not an alkene. - 2-pentyne is an alkyne (contains a triple bond), so it does not fit the alkene category.