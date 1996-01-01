Multiple Choice
In the context of hybridization, what geometry is typically exhibited by a carbon atom with hybridization in a multi-center molecule?
Given the molecule (ethene), what is the hybridization at each of the carbon atoms?
Which hybridization scheme occurs about nitrogen when nitrogen forms a double bond?
For a central atom that is hybridized, what is the maximum number of other atoms it can directly bond to?