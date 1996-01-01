Step 5: The third molecule, \(\mathrm{CH_3{-}COOH}\), is a carboxylic acid, characterized by the \(\mathrm{-COOH}\) group, not an ester. The correct ester structure is \(\mathrm{CH_3{-}COO{-}CH_3}\), where the carbonyl carbon is bonded to an oxygen that is bonded to another carbon.