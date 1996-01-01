Multiple Choice
Which of the following molecules corresponds to the monomer used to produce the polymer polyvinyl chloride (PVC)?
8
views
Master Why we need functional groups. with a bite sized video explanation from JohnnyStart learning
Which of the following molecules corresponds to the monomer used to produce the polymer polyvinyl chloride (PVC)?
Which chemical process is responsible for the smell of vinegar in an old bottle of ?
Which class of organic compounds is characterized by the general formula , where is an alkyl group and is a halogen?