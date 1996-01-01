Which of the following is a brand name example of a compound containing a phenol functional group?
A
Aspirin
B
Tylenol
C
Cresol
D
Dettol
1
Step 1: Understand what a phenol functional group is. A phenol consists of a hydroxyl group (-OH) directly bonded to an aromatic benzene ring.
Step 2: Identify which compounds in the list contain the phenol functional group. Aspirin contains an ester and a carboxylic acid group, Tylenol (acetaminophen) contains a phenol group, Cresol is a methylphenol (a phenol derivative), and Dettol contains chloroxylenol, which is a phenol derivative.
Step 3: Recognize that brand names like Tylenol and Dettol correspond to compounds with phenol groups, but the question asks specifically for a brand name example containing a phenol group.
Step 4: Recall that Dettol's active ingredient is chloroxylenol, which is a phenol derivative, making Dettol a brand name example of a compound containing a phenol functional group.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, Dettol is the correct brand name example of a compound containing a phenol functional group.
