Multiple Choice
Given the molecule (ethene), label the geometry around each carbon atom.
Which statement best describes the molecular geometry around the oxygen atom in a methanol dimer formed by hydrogen bonding?
What is the molecular geometry around each carbon atom in (1,2-dichloroethene)?
Which of the following correctly describes the molecular geometry around the central atoms (, alpha carbon, and carboxyl carbon) in a glycine molecule?
PRACTICE:Determine the hybridization and molecular geometry of the following selected atoms: