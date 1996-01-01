For each chair on the left, place the substituents on the flipped chair. [Recall that the axial/equatorial designation changes from one chair to the next, but the carbon to which the substituent is attached does not.]
(e)
(e)
Which of the following structures represent the same compound? Which ones represent different compounds?
(e)
Use your models to do a chair–chair interconversion on each ring of the conformation of cis-decalin shown in Figure 3-27. Draw the conformation that results.
Which of the following is the lowest energy chair conformation of with a group at carbon and a group at carbon ?
In the context of , which chair conformation is most accurately represented by the Haworth projection?
Which of the following cyclohexane chair conformations represents the ring flip of the original structure where a methyl group () is in the axial position on carbon and a bromine () is in the equatorial position on carbon ?