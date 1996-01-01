Multiple Choice
What is the molecular geometry of (methane)?
What is the molecular geometry of the left carbon atom (circled) in acetic acid ()?
In the context of molecular geometry, how does adding an atom to a central atom affect the positions of existing atoms or lone pairs around it?
What is the electron domain geometry of the carbon atom in fluoroformaldehyde ()?
What is the molecular geometry around the carbon atom in fluoroformaldehyde ()?